SPOKANE, Wash. - Trump supporters gather on Spokane's South Hill on Sunday to rally for Trump ahead of Tuesday's election.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a double digit national lead over Donald Trump in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll before the 2020 election.
Historically, eastern Washington has leaned towards the republican party during elections, but have been outweighed in voting by the heavy democratic presence in western Washington.
This parade shows support for both Donald Trump and republican party Governor candidate, Loren Culp.
