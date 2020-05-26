UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2020 AT 5:41 P.M.
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump has tweeted out a response to the news of Twitter adding a fact-checking message to his tweets about mail-in ballots and voter fraud.
The tweet was posted shortly after Twitter added the message and claims Twitter is "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election" by adding the message.
.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
President Trump's tweet concluded with jabs directed at the Washington Post and CNN, two networks whose articles were featured in the Moments section users were redirected to when they clicked on the fact-checking message.
Trump also claimed that by adding the message to the singular string of tweets, Twitter is "stiffing free speech" and that he would "not allow it" as president.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Social Media platform Twitter is now providing users with a simple way to fact check two of President Donald Trump's tweets regarding mail-in ballots.
On Tuesday, Twitter added a link at the bottom of both tweets regarding mail-in voter fraud that says "get the facts about mail-in ballots," along with a large exclamation mark in a circle.
There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020
According to a Washington Post report, Twitter added the feature after years of long-standing criticism that the platform is "too hands-off when it comes to policing misinformation and falsehoods from world leaders."
When you click the hyperlink at the bottom of the tweets, it takes you to Twitter's Moments page that features several articles debunking Trump's claims, including articles by the Washington Post, CNN and other outlets.
No other tweets by President Trump have received similar fact checking messages.
