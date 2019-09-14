While President Donald Trump was speaking to House Republicans at a policy retreat in Baltimore on Thursday he said energy-saving light bulbs are the reason "I always look orange."
"The light bulb. People said, ‘What’s with the light bulb?’ I said, ‘Here’s the story.’ And I looked at it, the bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst,” Trump said.
According to KOMO News, the crowd laughed at the line, but it is not certain if Trump was joking.