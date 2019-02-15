WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress' border security measure and President Donald Trump (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
President Donald Trump says many other presidents have declared national emergencies. But the presidents he has cited did not use emergency powers to pay for projects that Congress wouldn't support.
Emergency declarations by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were overwhelmingly for the purpose of addressing crises that emerged abroad. Many blocked foreign interests or terrorist-linked entities from access to funds. Some prohibited certain imports from or investments to countries associated with human rights abuses.
A list compiled by the Brennan Center says Clinton declared 17 national emergencies, Bush 13 and Obama 12.
Trump said Friday he will use executive powers to bypass Congress, which approved far less money for border barriers than he had sought. Trump plans to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts for his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The move is already drawing bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill and is expected to face rounds of legal challenges.
10:55 a.m.
President Donald Trump says he'll be declaring a national emergency so he can build a southern border wall.
Trump did not say on Friday when he would make such a declaration, but the move will allow him to bypass Congress to spend more money to erect barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Congress has given Trump about $1.4 billion for border barriers, well below the $5.7 billion Trump has insisted he needed to build a wall.
To get around Congress, Trump plans to use his executive authority to tap other sources of funding to get a total of $8 billion to build the wall. The White House says Trump plans to tap accounts in the Treasury and Defense departments, but not money earmarked for disaster relief.
10:50 a.m.
Add the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to the groups opposing a national emergency declaration by President Donald Trump to free up budget funds to build his Southwest border wall.
The business organization's stance is not a total surprise. It's opposed Trump administration efforts to restrict legal immigration and to make it harder for young "Dreamer" immigrants to stay in the U.S.
Still, the chamber usually leans Republican. Its opposition Friday is the latest example of how word of an emergency declaration is splitting the GOP and its constituencies.
Trump plans to sign bipartisan legislation providing nearly $1.4 billion to build border barriers, but that fell short of the $5.7 billion he wanted.
Trump is expected to invoke executive powers to access another $6.6 billion. He says he'll sign a national emergency. That's expected to prompt lawsuits and challenges in Congress.
10:35 a.m.
President Donald Trump plans to spend about $8 billion on border barriers, far more than Congress has given him for that purpose.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump will tap various other sources of money beyond the nearly $1.4 billion in a government funding bill that Congress passed. Trump is expected to sign the bill.
Besides the money from Congress, Mulvaney said Friday that Trump plans to spend $600 million in Treasury forfeiture funds and $2.5 billion in Defense Department counterdrug money. Trump is also tapping about $3.6 billion worth of funds set aside for military construction projects.
Mulvaney says Trump is not tapping disaster relief money designated to help Texas and Puerto Rico following recent devastating hurricanes.
3:15 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has indicated he's prepared to sign the government funding bill and issue a national emergency on the border.
McConnell said Thursday the Senate will soon vote on the bill that's needed to avoid a partial federal shutdown Friday.
The comprise measure keeps departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.
The House is also expected to vote on the bill later Thursday.
Trump's assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.
___
12:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he is reviewing the border security compromise. But he is not yet promising to sign off on the deal.
Trump tweeted Thursday: "Reviewing the funding bill with my team at the WhiteHouse!"
The president is widely expected to sign the compromise that would avert a government shutdown, but would only provide a fraction of the dollars he sought for a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Still, Trump has not publicly declared his plans and has made clear he is not happy with the deal.
The Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the sweeping measure Thursday evening, and the Republican-led Senate was expected to approve as well. Bargainers formally completed the accord moments before midnight Wednesday night.
___
10:25 a.m.
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says he's praying that President Donald Trump will sign the border security deal into law to prevent a government shutdown.
Grassley was presiding over the Senate opening on Thursday when after the morning prayer, he added: "Let's all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so the government doesn't shut down."
Congress is expected to vote Thursday on the bipartisan accord to prevent another partial federal shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline.
The package funds several departments but does not provide $5.7 billion Trump was demanding for the wall with Mexico. Instead, it allows nearly $1.4 billion for border fences and barriers.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged senators to approve it as "a compromise that no side will view as a perfect deal."
___
1:40 a.m.
Congress is set to resolve its border security brawl with President Donald Trump in uncommonly bipartisan fashion.
Lawmakers are preparing to pass a compromise providing just a sliver of the billions Trump has demanded for a wall with Mexico. It would also avert a rekindled government shutdown this weekend and finance dozens of federal agencies for the rest of the fiscal year.
Congressional leaders plan Thursday votes on the package. Passage is expected first in the Republican-led Senate, then the Democratic-controlled House.
Trump's signature is expected, though it's hardly guaranteed.
Trump's assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.
The bipartisan deal contrasts with the parties' long-running clashes over health care, taxes and investigations of the president.
