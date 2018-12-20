Trump slams GOP leaders over border wall money

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is attacking Republican leaders in Congress, saying they haven't kept promises that he would get money for his long-promised border wall by year's end.
Trump says in a tweet that when he "begrudgingly" signed an earlier spending bill, he was "promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn't happen!"
Congress is now trying to pass legislation that would avoid a partial government shutdown. While Trump has backed off a shutdown threat, he's coming under pressure from conservative allies to veto a short-term deal.
Trump spoke with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday. One Republican says Ryan left a morning meeting of House Republicans to take a phone call from Trump. This Republican who wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the call and discussed it on condition of anonymity didn't know what was said.
