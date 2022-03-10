SPOKANE, Wash. - While Washington's mask mandate is set to end this weekend, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will still require masks on public transportation for at least a month.
TSA announced Thursday an extension to their masking requirements on public transportations and transportation hubs through April 18.
That means travelers will still need to bring their mask when taking the bus, train or when heading to the airport to take a flight. Without one, TSA may be denied entry or hit with civil penalties.