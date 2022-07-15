SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, if you're looking for work or a career change, the Transportation Security Administration is hiring Transportation Security Officers at Spokane International Airport.
The Inland Northwest is becoming more of a travel destination as well as seeing pre-pandemic travel numbers, so making sure the airport is sufficiently staffed is a priority.
“TSA anticipates sustained high air travel volumes locally and nationwide throughout the summer and into the fall. That is why we are aggressively hiring TSOs to join our established team of security professionals in Spokane,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Washington Greg Hawko. “TSA offers a competitive compensation package, outstanding benefits, flexible work schedules and the ability to pursue a meaningful career while protecting the nation’s transportation system. Please consider joining our team.”
As an added incentive, TSA is offering newly-hired TSOs $2,500 upon starting with the agency and $2,500 after one year of service with TSA. TSOs at Spokane International Airport are federal employees. Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, comprehensive health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous 401k retirement plan. TSOs are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement. TSA does not prorate benefits for part-time workers, and veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency.
Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Newly-hired TSOs will attend training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center as well as receive ongoing on-the-job training.
In order to be considered for employment, candidates will need to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and a pre-hire background investigation. Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or national and a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.
If you are looking for more information you can reach out to Katherine Whitehead at Katherine.Whitehead@tsa.dhs.gov or David Winegar at David.Winegar@tsa.dhs.gov