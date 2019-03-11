TSA holding meeting to remind travelers of regulations of flying with firearms

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY... .A LATE SEASON WINTER STORM WILL DELIVER HEAVY WET SNOW TO NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE. SNOW WILL INCREASE IN INTENSITY THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS TUESDAY AND WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE VALLEYS AND 6 TO 12 INCHES MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, EASTPORT, SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN ROAD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE-HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN-RICE ROAD, FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&