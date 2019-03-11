TSA holding meeting to remind travelers of regulations of flying with firearms

Monday a press conference is scheduled at the Spokane International Airport to shed light on firearms at security checkpoints. TSA said they've seen more than four thousand firearms come through security checkpoints in 2018. Even more shocking, 9 out of 10 of those firearms were found loaded.
TSA said the first step to flying with a firearm, you need to do before you get to the airport. Firearms need to be stored, and not loaded, in a hard-sided container. Any containers, that can be easily opened, are not allowed. You cannot fly with a firearm in your carry-on, even if it's not loaded. It has to be checked in with baggage, and same goes for clips, bolts, and firing pins. Small ammunition parts, not exceeding .75 caliber and shotgun shells, can be carried in the same container as the firearm.
Failing to check in your firearm not only causes lines for everyone else at TSA to back up, but you could get fined for it too.