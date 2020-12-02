SPOKANE, Wash. - With the Thanksgiving travel season wrapped up and everyone heading home, TSA is working right now to address the influx of passengers and keep them safe.
TSA is reporting that 9.5 million passengers traveled over the 10 day time period of Thanksgiving.
That might sound like a lot, but it’s actually in stark contrast with what we are used to during this time frame.
Daily travel numbers have been under 1 million travelers since around April 14, only going up above 1 million a handful of times.
TSA said right now, as all of those people are heading home, they have aggressively installed equipment that improves both the security and efficiency of screening operations to contain the spread of COVID-19.
They have added acrylic barriers at various points throughout the checkpoint, new credential authentication technology and new computed scanners that replace existing x-ray technology.
On Monday, TSA reported 981,000 travelers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.