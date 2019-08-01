Roses are red, violets are blue, here's a reminder that bringing a knife through TSA means trouble for you.
TSA at Sea-Tac Airport discovered a knife hidden inside a bouquet of flowers on July 23.
In a tweet TSA writes, “knives of any type or size, hidden or not, aren’t allowed through the security checkpoint.”
A knife concealed in flower stems? Really? A TSA officer @SeaTacAirport discovered it during the routine screening of carry-on luggage on July 23. Knives of any type or size, hidden or not, aren't allowed through the security checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/MfEpXSsnBH— TSAmedia_Lorie (@TSAmedia_Lorie) August 1, 2019