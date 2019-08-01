Courtesy TSAmedia_Lorie

Roses are red, violets are blue, here's a reminder that bringing a knife through TSA means trouble for you.  

TSA at Sea-Tac Airport discovered a knife hidden inside a bouquet of flowers on July 23.  

In a tweet TSA writes, “knives of any type or size, hidden or not, aren’t allowed through the security checkpoint.”  

