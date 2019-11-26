Courtesy Sharifa Nelson 60 to 70 vehicle crash

Courtesy Sharifa Nelson 

Tuesday saw snow across some parts of the region resulting in Washington State Patrol troopers in District 4 to respond to 47 crashes.

According to Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the 47 crashes involved 127 vehicles.

The largest crash involved 38 vehicles on the eastbound I-90 near milepost 274.

No one was seriously injured during any of the crashes. 

WSP District 4 includes Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman Counties.

