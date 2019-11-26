Tuesday saw snow across some parts of the region resulting in Washington State Patrol troopers in District 4 to respond to 47 crashes.
According to Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the 47 crashes involved 127 vehicles.
The largest crash involved 38 vehicles on the eastbound I-90 near milepost 274.
No one was seriously injured during any of the crashes.
WSP District 4 includes Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.