SPOKANE, Wash. - A mediation session between the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) and Providence Sacred Heart wrapped up Tuesday without an agreement.
According to a release from WSNA, Sacred Heart nurses will continue with strike preparations and are prepared to do so if a new contract can't be agreed upon.
Nurses rejected Providence's proposals that made cuts to earned benefits and lobbied for safe staffing and working conditions to help give patients the best access to care.
Strike authorization voting will continue on Wednesday, October 30 at Kadlec Medical Center.
