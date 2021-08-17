Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke postponed the Spokane Indians home series opener with the Hillsboro Hops Tuesday night.
The Indians were scheduled to play their first of six games against the Hops on Tuesday night at Avista Stadium, but now will have to make up that game as part of a double header Sunday. The first game on Sunday will start at 1:05pm.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game will be able to exchange them for any of the Indians' 11 remaining home games, based on availability.
You can contact the Indians' Ticket Office at (509)-343-6886. They open Wednesday morning at 10:00am.