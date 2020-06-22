SPOKANE, Wash. - Fans of summer weather can rejoice, it looks like much of the Inland Northwest will be seeing the hottest day of the year so far tomorrow.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to soar on Tuesday, June 23, with some areas of Washington under notice for potential heat risk.
Much of Spokane County will be in the "moderate" category. Those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration should be cautious.
The National Weather Service extended a reminder to make sure you have plenty of water if your Tuesday plans will take you outside.
