Early in the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 8, there will be a total lunar eclipse lasting around two and a half hours. It will be the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years.
At 12:02 a.m. Pacific Time, the moon will enter Earth's penumbra, dimming slightly, while the umbral phase will be start about an hour later. Totality will begin at approximately 2:15 a.m. and end around 3:40. The entire eclipse will end just after 5 a.m.
The November moon is often called the Beaver Moon, making this a "Blood Beaver Moon." While it sounds like an interesting band name, a blood moon is simply another name for the reddish hue of the moon during a total eclipse as it passes in front of the sun. The bending of the sun's light through the atmosphere causes a similar phenomenon at every sunset or rise.
In May, there was also a total lunar eclipse, 'Super Flower Blood Moon.' This one will not be as large as May's supermoon show, but it should still be a stunning sight. And best to catch it, as it will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2025!
If bad weather is blocking the view, no worries! Many livestreams of the event are available online, including at the Griffith Observatory website and the Virtual Telescope Project. You can also visit NASA’s Dial-a-Moon for a visualization of the eclipse.
