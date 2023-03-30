SKAGIT VALLEY, Wash. - The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, a month-long celebration for the springtime perennial flower and Washington's agriculture industry, begins April 1!
A destination event for the region, visitors from all 50 states and over 85 countries will be treated to millions of tulips bursting into bloom, along with a host of fun events and contests.
The tulip fields are spread across the Valley, with no one specific site to enter. Imagine Green Bluff, but with tulips! A driving tour has been designed for visitors to enjoy, including four farms with displays of tulips to view and photograph!
Speaking of photos, North Coast Credit Union is hosting a tulip photo contest! Visitors can submit one photo a week one of the four categories, and winners will have their picture printed in the 2024 festival brochure and shared on Facebook! For more details about the contest, visit the festival's Facebook page.
In addition to the fun activities and beautiful sights, the Tulip Festival has a special connection closer to home.
Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students murdered last November, was a Skagit County native and former employee at Tulip Valley Farms. In honor of Ethan, the farm has created a bulb mix of white and yellow tulips called Ethan's Smile.
Jim and Stacy Chapin, Ethan's parents, will be at Tulip Valley Farm to help sell bouquets of Ethan's Smile. They hope these flowers and their own presence there will continue to help people heal.
The yellow and white flowers, symbolizing joy and eternity, turned from a bulb mixture, to fresh cut bouquets, to sweatshirts and stickers, and have bloomed into a new charity to benefit the community in honor of Ethan. Proceeds from the sale will go to a scholarship fund for Skagit students, as well as to commemorative gardens at U of I and Mount Vernon.
A mix of bulbs has also been made in honor of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, the three other victims. Called 'Forever Sisters,' the white and pink mixture will ship out in fall of 2023. Proceeds from the purchases will help fund the commemorative garden at U of I.