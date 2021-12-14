PASCO, Wash. - High winds swept through eastern Washington over the weekend, proving dangerous to wide-sided vehicles on the highway and to Walmart-goers in Pasco, more of an inconvenience.

A video taken by a man in Pasco shows a mountain of tumbleweeds guarding the entrance to the superstore, with shoppers taking tumbleweed to the face as the dry brush was blown around the area. 

Bringing back the name "Tumblegeddon" on Twitter, WSP Trooper C. Thorson posted photos of the weeds amassed on I-82 near Kennewick, blocking off the right lane completely. 

For some drivers, tumbleweeds were the least of their concerns. Trooper Thorson posted a photo of an overturned semi west of Richland in which the driver has to be taken to the hospital and another overturned trailer close by. 

