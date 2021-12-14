PASCO, Wash. - High winds swept through eastern Washington over the weekend, proving dangerous to wide-sided vehicles on the highway and to Walmart-goers in Pasco, more of an inconvenience.
A video taken by a man in Pasco shows a mountain of tumbleweeds guarding the entrance to the superstore, with shoppers taking tumbleweed to the face as the dry brush was blown around the area.
#Tumblegeddon #pasco Excuse me… coming through…Gotta love southeast Washington State! 🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/76DtgKbigp— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 13, 2021
Bringing back the name "Tumblegeddon" on Twitter, WSP Trooper C. Thorson posted photos of the weeds amassed on I-82 near Kennewick, blocking off the right lane completely.
For some drivers, tumbleweeds were the least of their concerns. Trooper Thorson posted a photo of an overturned semi west of Richland in which the driver has to be taken to the hospital and another overturned trailer close by.
High wind advisory! Trooper Mata is currently at the scene of a semi truck and trailer rollover collision on SR 240, about 15 miles west of Richland. The driver was injured and transported to a local hospital. Trucks get blown over in this area by high wind several times a year pic.twitter.com/KkpQZtMmFY— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 11, 2021