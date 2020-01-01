Tumbleweeds 240

Update: SR-240 reopened early Wednesday morning following what officials are calling "Tumble-geddon."

According to WSP, SR-240 opened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after about a 10-hour closure due to tumbleweeds piling up and overtaking the roadway.

Officials say one car was discovered at daylight that had been trapped in the tumbleweed, but no one was in it.

Previous coverage: Washington State Patrol Troopers and Department of Transportation workers have been ringing in the new year in a rather unusual way, working to clear Highway 240 of an overwhelming tumbleweed pileup that trapped several vehicles.

WSP said late Tuesday night that SR-240 was closed in both directions at milepost 10, about 20 miles west of Richland, as several vehicles were trapped in tumbleweeds on the roadway.

Crews were still working on clearing the road early Wednesday morning, saying tumbleweeds were piled 20-30 feet in some places.

WSP says some windy conditions led to the pileup, which was a much-larger blockage than they said is normally seen. Winds have since died down, but tumbleweeds are still blowing into the roadway.

