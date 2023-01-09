CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - After an extended closure due to avalanche risks and snow slides, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced US-2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened Monday afternoon.
The road was opened around 1 p.m., after WSDOT crews spent the morning cleaning up 10 separate slide areas.
👏US 2 through Tumwater Canyon is reopened (milepost 85-99)! Our crew cleaned up 10 separate slide areas this morning.👏 Road is clear but forecast calls for rain/snow mix that could make things slick throughout the region today. Stay alert, use caution. @wspd6pio @StevensPass pic.twitter.com/azckXF0YYC— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 9, 2023
The forecast in the area does call for a rain/snow mix, however, which could make for slick roadways throughout the regions. Anyone travelling through the area should check road conditions before leaving and be prepared for winter conditions.