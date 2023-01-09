Tumwater Canyon

Courtesy: WSDOT East 

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - After an extended closure due to avalanche risks and snow slides, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced US-2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened Monday afternoon. 

The road was opened around 1 p.m., after WSDOT crews spent the morning cleaning up 10 separate slide areas. 

The forecast in the area does call for a rain/snow mix, however, which could make for slick roadways throughout the regions. Anyone travelling through the area should check road conditions before leaving and be prepared for winter conditions. 

