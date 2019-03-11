SANDWICH, Mass. - A bizarre car crash occurred Monday morning in Massachusetts when a turkey flew through a driver's windshield.
Sandwich police say the turkey crossed the road in front of an SUV, and the driver didn't have time to stop for it.
Officers say the bird crashed through the windshield, flew past the driver, through the backseat, ultimately hitting the rear tailgate. It did not survive the crash.
The driver, only identified as a 43-year-old woman, received minor injuries from the shattered glass. There were no other passengers at the time.
Police say solar glare may have contributed to the crash.