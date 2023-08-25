High pressure strengthens over the weekend delivering Summer sunshine and HOT temperatures. Daytime highs will head back above average with most everyone sitting in the 90's. Monday looks to be the warmest day in the 7-day with highs that will top out in the upper 90's for Spokane/CDA and possible triple digits for parts of the LC valley and Central Washington.
A series of storms will usher in widespread showers and possible thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a cool down for the remainder of the work week.