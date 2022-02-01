A ridge of high pressure sits just off the coastline, delivering dry and cold arctic air through the middle of the week. Start time temperatures Wednesday will be in the single digits for many, with daytime highs only in the mid 20's. So, bundle up!
We slowly rebound temperature wise Thursday, and then see a quick return of unsettled weather Friday with a chance of mountain snow and a rain/snow mix to the valley floors.
So far, so good for the weekend, with temperatures heading back towards our average with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30's and overnight lows in the mid 20's.