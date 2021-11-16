Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.
Time to turn up the heat , with the coldest start time temperatures of the season expected Wednesday morning.  Most areas will be seeing start time temperatures in the teens and low 20's, with daytime highs that will reach just into the upper 30's. Our next system is set to arrive Thursday, bringing a mix of a rain/snow mix by Thursday afternoon. Snow levels drop overnight Thursday into Friday morning, meaning some areas could see a dusting of snow early Friday. Places like Lookout pass could see 1-3" of new snow. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune that forecast.   
 

