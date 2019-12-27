Phoneix, AZ- The Washington State Cougars are Playing at Chase Field for the Cheez-It Bowl.
If you didn't know, Chase Field is a baseball field home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
One man was in charge of making the baseball diamond into a football gridiron.
Brian Johnson is a groundskeeper and he paints all the logos and endzones., and they're unique. Johnson and his crew hand-graph everything to make sure things are perfect. They'll make an outline graph paper, then grab a ruler and measuring tape, and outline all the lines, letter, and borders.
After all the precision to make the logos and end zones perfect, Johnson said that's when he feels like a kid in a candy store again, or more like a kid with a coloring book.
""Once that work is done, its basically like you're a kid in a coloring book and staying inside the lines. fortunately we have a number of guys on our crew that have been doing this for many years. I've been doing this for 35 years, i feel like i can do this blindfolded," Johnson said.
