Twenty-five years after the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldsmith, O.J. Simpson said, “Life in fine,” according to the Associated Press.
O.J. lives in Las Vegas and spends his days playing golf and keeps in contact with his children.
In his conversation with the Associated Press, O.J. said him nor his children want to talk about the events that occurred on June 12, 1994.
“My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives,” O.J. said.
Ron Goldsmith’s sister, Kim Goldsmith, said she usually keeps to herself, according to ABC News, but this year she is speaking out.
On Wednesday, Kim Goldsmith is releasing a 10-episode podcast titled Confronting: O.J. Simpson.
Today is about you big brother. You will always be my person. #BestFriend #25Years #Love #Family #MissingYouNowLovingYouAlways https://t.co/KSc8CHOuR6— Kim Goldman (@KimEGoldman) June 12, 2019