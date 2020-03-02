KIRKLAND, Wash. - The city of Kirkland has reported that it currently has 27 firefighters and two police officer in quarantine amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the community.
According to a release, as additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, the city has identified additional firefighters to place in quarantine. They anticipate this could continue to happen as the situation evolves.
Some of the quarantined firefighters have also begun demonstrating flu-like symptoms. The city of Kirkland is currently working with Public Health - Seattle & King County and is adhering to their testing protocols.
"We advise community members to stay informed on the most recent updates from our public health agencies and the CDC," Fire Chief Joseph Sanford is quoted as saying in the release. "Please not that we are not accepting donations from the public of any kind at this time. The best way for the community to help is to implement advice from public health and get yourself and your family prepared."
The Kirkland Police and Fire Departments remain fully staffed and are responding to calls as normal. First responders have CDC-recommended personal protection equipment and are following recommended protocols.
The city said the most important thing people can do is heed Public Health - Seattle & King County's recommendations and take specific actions to reduce the risk to individuals and families including:
- More hand washing, less face touching. Regular hand washing for at least 20 seconds will decrease risk that the virus is transmitted.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
- Be prepared at home:
- Have a plan to care for family members should they get sick or schools/offices be closed.
- Know workplace telecommute options and school/daycare policies.
- Stock up on food supplies and prescription medications now to avoid leaving home if you or someone in your household becomes infected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.