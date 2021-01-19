After Schweitzer Mountain Resort closed twilight skiing due to a lack of people following COVID-19 protocols, the resort said they will "give night skiing another try."
The resort CEO Tom Chasse closed night skiing back on January 10.
"Going forward, we plan to limit the quantity of tickets available for twilight skiing and guests will need to pre-purchase those in advance online," he wrote in a statement.
Twilight skiing will resume on January 22 and January 23.
More information can be found here.
