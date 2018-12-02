TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Officials in one Idaho county again are considering use of mobile trailers to house prisoners after a recent jail fire left some inmates without beds.
Twin Falls County found beds in neighboring counties for 15 of the 32 inmates displaced by the fire. But the Times-News reports accommodations for the remaining inmates include sleeping in cots on the floor of the jail.
The Nov. 24 fire was caused by an electrical issue in a jail annex.
The jail's population in recent months began to level off after a year of growth, though about 50 inmates are housed in other jails around Idaho on any given day.
County officials are reconsidering use of mobile pods to supplement the jail space. Officials previously raised the idea but did not act on it.
___
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)