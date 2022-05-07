Twin Peaks actor Kenneth Welsh dies aged 80

Actor Kenneth Welsh, famed for his portrayal of Windom Earle on David Lynch's series Twin Peaks, passed away on Thursday, May 5. He was 80 years old. 

ACTRA, the Canadian film and television union, confirmed the news Friday, stating, "Ken was one of Canada’s all-time great performers, with hundreds of memorable roles spanning decades. He will be greatly missed."

His son and musical artist, Devon Welsh, wrote on Twitter, "My dad passed away on Thursday peacefully at home. I will always love him beyond words."

In his lengthy career, Welsh starred in over 100 TV and film projects, including The Twilight Zone, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Fog, and many more over the course of his prolific career. 

