marjorie taylor greene

Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from tweeting for a week. Twitter says the representative broke the platform's "COVID-19 misleading information" policy.

Earlier this week, Taylor Greene tweeted saying the FDA shouldn't approve COVID-19 vaccines. She also claimed the vaccines were "failing" and were ineffective at reducing the virus' spread.

Twitter labeled the tweet as misleading and has now prevented her from tweeting for a week. 

Tags