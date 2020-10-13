SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Tuesday that Twitter will pay $100,000 to Washington's Public Disclosure Transparency Account for violating the state's campaign finance disclosure law that was adopted in 1972.
According to Ferguson's office, Twitter unlawfully failed to maintain for public inspection records about Washington political ads that ran on the platform from 2012 until Nov. 22, 2019 when Twitter implemented a ban on all political advertising.
The judgement, filed Tuesday in King County's Superior Court, says that at least 38 Washington candidates and committees reported paying $194,550 for political advertising on Twitter since 2012. It goes on to say that Twitter unlawfully failed to maintain the required records for those ads.
Washington's campaign finance law required political advertisers to retain records related to political ads because the public has a right to inspect the records.
“Transparency in political advertising is critical to a free and informed electorate,” Ferguson said. “Whether you are a local newspaper or a multinational social media platform, you must follow our campaign finance laws.”
According to Ferguson's office, the state public disclosure commission (PDC) received notice from an independent research on Oct. 30, 2019 about Twitter's potential violations. The researcher began communicating with the company in early October 2019 to request records for payments of political advertisements from 12 specific campaigns, but did not receive the requested records from Twitter for two months.
On June 15, the PDC referred the case to Ferguson.
Prior to 2018, the attorney general had independent authority to enforce campaign finance laws in Washington. In 2018, the legislature changed that, making a referral from the PDC required before the attorney general could bring enforcement action forward.
Money recovered by the attorney general in campaign finance cases, including attorney fees, goes into the state's public disclosure transparency account. As of Oct. 13, the attorney general's campaign finance cases have garnered $2,322,775 in judgements and legally-binding resolutions.
LEGAL REQUIREMENTS FOR ONLINE POLITICAL ADVERTISERS:
- The name of the candidate or measure supported or opposed.
- The dates the advertiser provided the service.
- The name and address of the person who sponsored the advertising.
- The total cost of the advertising, who paid for it (which may be different than the sponsor) and what method of payment they used.
