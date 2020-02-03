Twitter users lost their minds Monday after Natalie Allison, a reporter from The Tennessean, tweeted a photo of Rep. Kent Calfee taking "a swig from his Hershey's chocolate syrup bottle, as he often does."
As he waits for the State of the State to begin, Rep. Kent Calfee takes a swig of from his Hershey’s chocolate syrup bottle, as he often does during #tnleg session. Photo by @Tennessean’s @GeorgeWalkerIV. pic.twitter.com/TWPZ8yxbM9— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) February 3, 2020
User Molly Jong-Fast wrote "this is terrifying," while user Jules wonders what else could possibly be in the bottle other than chocolate.
In the Twitter thread Allison responded to a user writing, "it happens a lot."
It happens a lot— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) February 4, 2020
Rep. Kent Calfee has represented District 32 since January 8, 2013.
