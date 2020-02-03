Courtesy Tennessee General Assembly

Courtesy Tennessee General Assembly 

Twitter users lost their minds Monday after Natalie Allison, a reporter from The Tennessean, tweeted a photo of Rep. Kent Calfee taking "a swig from his Hershey's chocolate syrup bottle, as he often does." 

User Molly Jong-Fast wrote "this is terrifying," while user Jules wonders what else could possibly be in the bottle other than chocolate. 

In the Twitter thread Allison responded to a user writing, "it happens a lot." 

Rep. Kent Calfee has represented District 32 since January 8, 2013. 

Tags