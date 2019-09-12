The chicken wars of 2019 has left Popeyes with a supply and demand issue; they are out of chicken sandwiches.
Popeyes employees in Post Falls told KHQ the chicken sandwiches will not return until between October or January of 2020.
On Thursday, Popeyes launched the 'BYOB' campaign asking customers to bring their own bun.
Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019
The new campaign suggests to buy chicken tenders and stick it between a bun that you bring.
In the 30-second ad, multiple customers are seen negatively reviewing the 'BYOB' idea. It turns out Twitter had the same reaction.
we’re not laughing pic.twitter.com/s1pVjx6ecE— ashley yates (@brownblaze) September 12, 2019
??? Why would they drag themselves like this? 😕💀— Starintellion (@starintelleon) September 12, 2019
Not everyone had negative reviews of the new campaign. Some were asking when the sandwich will be back.