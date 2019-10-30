PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - A two-car crash on Highway 20 near Newport Tuesday evening resulted in two adults in a vehicle being hospitalized, though none of the three children passengers in the car were injured.
Washington State Patrol says 37-year-old Nicole Adams of Newport was traveling westbound in a Ford Expedition on Highway 20 near milepost 430 around 6:12 p.m. Tuesday about six miles west of Newport. Stacey Miller, 49 of Bonners Ferry, was also headed westbound and moved to pass Adams' vehicle in the eastbound lane.
Adams made a left-hand turn in front of Miller, and the cars collided in the eastbound lane.
Adams and a passenger, 38-year-old Andrew Strauch of Newport, were both injured and transported to the Newport Hospital. WSP says Adams and Strauch were not wearing seat belts.
Three boys were passengers in the Expedition ages 10, 12 and 14, and none of them sustained injuries and were wearing seat belts. Miller was also uninjured.
WSP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
