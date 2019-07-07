Two Americans and one Spaniard were hospitalized after being gored during Spain’s running of the bulls.
According to France 24, five people are in the hospital due to the event with three due to bull horns.
According to Time Magazine, a 46-year-old man from San Francisco was gored in the neck at the end of the 850-meter course requiring surgery.
A 23-year-old man from Florence, Kentucky and a 40-year-old Spanish man were both gored in the thigh.
Anyone 18-years or old can participate in the San Fermin festival bull run. Since 1911, 16-people have been killed during the events.