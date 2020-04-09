SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a homeowner recently caught an attempted theft in their garage, leading to the arrest of two people.
SPD responded to the 5200 block of W. Alderwood on April 8 around 6:30 a.m. for a residential burglary call.
The victim had been loading items into their vehicle through the garage and had briefly gone inside to collect a few more things. Upon heading back out to their vehicle, the victim saw 32-year-old Megan Tureman in the garage attempting to take a bag full of the victim's possessions.
The victim yelled at Tureman, who dropped the bag and ran to a waiting car that drove off. The victim acted quickly, getting a description of the vehicle and license plate number.
SPD officers responded and stopped the suspect vehicle shortly after the call came in, arresting Tureman along with the driver, 51-year-old Duane Yarnell. Both Tureman and Yarnell were charged with residential burglary.
According to SPD, Yarnell has a lengthy criminal history with arrests spanning back to 1995. Police say his criminal career includes seven incidents in 2019 with multiple arrests for illegal possession and theft, capped by him stealing Christmas presents on Christmas Eve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.