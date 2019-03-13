MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), arrested two Moses Lake residents connected to an investigation into cocaine sales.
Jose Solis, 32, and Karalyn Fithen, 34, were arrested Tuesday when detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Lee Drive Northeast, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators seized cocaine, digital scales, packaging materials, methamphetamine paraphernalia, cash and a semi-automatic handgun.
Solis was lodged in the Grant County Jail for suspicion of delivery of cocaine. Fithen was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and a recommendation of gun and drug paraphernalia charges will be filed.
Grant County Sheriff's deputies and Moses Lake animal control assisted with the operation.