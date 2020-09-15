Two people are facing charges for allegedly breaking into a bar in the Perry District early Tuesday morning.
Spokane Police said 20-year-old Jay Bokeim and a teenager allegedly broke into the shop next to The Lantern Tap House and then broke into the bar where they stole $3,000 worth of alcohol.
As they drove away, with their headlights off, officers pulled them over. The Officer realized one was bleeding and saw the alcohol in the car.
The Lantern Tap House was closed Tuesday to clean up the damages. The bar is working to replace the window and $3,000 worth of alcohol.
The owner told KHQ that a few of their regulars have set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs.
