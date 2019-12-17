Spokane County Sheriff Office arrest two at Spokane Valley Mall after they stole thousands in merchandise.
According to court documents, Macy's employee Brent Doan observed two females were taking merchandise and concealing them before they left the store with the unpaid items.
When Deputy Ortiz arrived, he approached one of the female suspects sitting in the loss prevention office with multiple purses and perfumes she had stolen.
Deputy Ortiz told her of her constitutional rights. She stated that she was attempting to steal the items to resell them.
In her possession was a $907.10 worth of merchandise.
While Deputy Ortiz exited the mall, he saw the other suspect in her car. The second suspect was arrested after she said she stole a Michael Kors purse that was in the back of her car.
Both suspects were issued a trespassing notice for Macy's and the Spokane Valley Mall.
