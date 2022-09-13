SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday.
Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies later identified the man as 40-year-old Shawn J. Nason.
When Deputies arrived the people inside... they said Nason and the woman inside wouldn't cooperate. Because of Nason's crimical history, SWAT was called in.
Deputies continually provided loud announcements identifying themselves and advising the people inside the apartment to comply.
The SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiators, and Spokane Valley Fire Rescue Task Force members arrived, took over the scene, and continued the announcements.
At around 2:10 p.m., SWAT Team members got into the apartment and Nason was arrested.
38-year-old Michelle L. Reynolds, who was also in the apartment, was arrested as well.
Right now, Nason will be transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for obstructing and his warrants for burglary and assault. The Domestic Nason will also be charged as a Fugitive due to a North Dakota probation violation warrant.
Reynolds was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for rendering criminal assistance.
Deputies said the investigation is still going on and additional charges are possible.