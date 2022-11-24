LEWISTON, Idaho - A traffic stop in North Lewiston ended in two arrests after police found a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle on Wednesday.
According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), officers pulled over a vehicle around 3 p.m. The driver, 31-year-old Jesse Brebner of Spokane, was initially arrested for providing a false name. Officers also noted he had a warrant for his arrest from Washington due to assault and delivery of controlled substance charges.
With the help of the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force, a search of Brebner's vehicle was carried out. Detectives recovered approximately 500 fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, and just over $3,100 in cash. A scale and drug packaging material were also seized.
A passenger, 40-year-old Charles Walters, was also arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Both Brebner and Walters were booked into Nez Perce County Jail. LPD says the investigation is ongoing.