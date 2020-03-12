SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives say the discovery of a woman's naked body near Northwood Middle School earlier this week has now turned into a homicide investigation, with two suspects arrested.
New information obtained during the investigation considered the death of the adult female, whose naked body was found on Farwell Rd. near Pittsburg St. Tuesday morning, a homicide.
After identifying the victim through the Spokane County Medical Examiner and determining a timeline leading to the woman's death, deputies identified a vehicle the victim was last seen alive in. Two people of interest were identified as 23-year-old Journey O'Donnal and 27-year-old Robert Mead.
Investigators located the vehicle, a black Honda Ridgeline, and seized it for evidence. Both O'Donnal and Mead were contacted and detained.
Upon completing interviews, detectives requested and eventually executed a search warrant for an apartment in the 200 block of E. Lincoln Rd.
Mead was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. O'Donnal was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
The victim's name will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date when appropriate.
The discovery of the body led to Mead School District being on a two-hour delay Tuesday, as it was discovered near Northwood Middle School.
