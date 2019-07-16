A pair of ATF special agents were injured in a shooting during a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional drug bust Tuesday morning in Moses Lake.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) led the large-scale enforcement action targeting a methamphetamine and heroin drug trafficking organization. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says this is a continuation of a December 2018 operation against drug traffickers.
During the operation, two ATF Special Agents were injured at a home on the 2400 block of Road E.5 NE in the Mae Valley community of Moses Lake. One agent was hit in the chest by a round or fragment, while the other was hit by a fragment in the torso. Their injuries are considered non life threatening and they received medical attention on scene prior to being transported for further evaluations and treatment. They are expected to be released shortly.
A suspect from the shooting was injured and is believed to have shot himself as Special Agents executed the search warrant. He was transported to a Spokane hospital, where his condition is currently unknown. His identity is currently being withheld as it is a subject of the federal investigation.
The shooting is being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
More information on this operation is expected to be released later Tuesday by federal authorities.