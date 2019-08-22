Once we started getting toward the end of summer, we start to see more bears out on trails because the food supply begins drying up, and bears are out looking for food to prepare for hibernation.
Earlier in the season, several hikers reported seeing a black bear and her cubs out on trails at Liberty Lake Regional Park. It looked like they moved out of the area, until another hiker spotted a black bear on August 8th.
"One of our locals here, lives just up on the lake, she was hiking, very early in the morning, about 5 o'clock, and she came across what we believe is the same mama bear that had the two cubs earlier in the season that everybody was spotting," Tyler Orlowski, Liberty Lake Regional Park Manager.
Thankfully, that hiker knew what to do.
"The bear did stand up on its hind legs, and kind of make a growling gesture towards her, from there, she did was she was supposed to do, slowly backed away, maintaining eye contact with the bear, and then just left the area as soon as she could without running of course," Orlowski said.
Another hiker spotted a bear again late last week, around August 15th, prompting park officials to ask you to bring bear spray if you're headed out on the trails. They're also reminding you what to do if you're actually confronted with a bear out in the wilderness.
"A lot of the time, the bear's preoccupied, they are you know maybe tending to cubs or picking huckleberries, things like that. If they don't see you, basically back away, turn around and go the other direction," said Staci Lehman of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Lehman said that if the bear does see you, you're supposed to maintain eye contact and start calmly talking to the bear. If they still keep moving toward you, she recommends making a lot of noise and trying to look as big as you can.
"If you have a backpack, water bottle, anything like that, if you do start to get worried, you can always throw items at the bear, and generally, they don't want to be around us anymore than we want to have a run in with them, and they'll turn around and leave," Lehman said.
Lehman also strongly emphasizes that you are not supposed to feed wildlife. Even if you're just feeding smaller animals, they attract larger prey and can drive bears into places they aren't supposed to be. It can also cause bears to get more comfortable around humans, which could lead to incidents that are dangerous for both people and bears.
Now all of this applies to Black Bears, but Grizzly Bears are far more dangerous. Grizzlies are typically more aggressive and may not back off as easily as a Black Bear. Grizzly Bears aren't in the Spokane area, but there are portions of them in the far northeastern corner of Washington state. Before heading out to a trail, check to make sure if you are heading to a part of the state that typically sees Grizzlies, and if you are, make sure you bring bear spray.
To learn the safest ways to hike and camp out in bear country, REI is holding a class called "Bear Bags and Backcountry Food Storage Workshop" on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Click here to register.