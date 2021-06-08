Washington State Patrol car
WSP

There have been two collisions in the last 24 hours between cars and bears, according to a tweet from Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP said there were no human injuries in either crash but one of the bears had to be euthanized by Fish and Wildlife.

The other bear was knocked down and eventually got up and walked off, according to WSP.

The collisions happened on SR-2 west of Leavenworth and SR-20 west of Okanogan. Both cars involved had to be towed.

Tags