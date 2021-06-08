There have been two collisions in the last 24 hours between cars and bears, according to a tweet from Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP said there were no human injuries in either crash but one of the bears had to be euthanized by Fish and Wildlife.
The other bear was knocked down and eventually got up and walked off, according to WSP.
In the past 24 hours we had 2 car vs. bear collisions in our district. Yesterday at 4pm, a Lexus sedan (towed) struck a bear on EB SR2 near MP87 (West of Leavenworth). This morning a Lincoln Navigator (towed) struck a bear on WB SR20 MP227 (West of Okanogan). #BeAware pic.twitter.com/2aDSf3zgyE— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 8, 2021
The collisions happened on SR-2 west of Leavenworth and SR-20 west of Okanogan. Both cars involved had to be towed.