Two boys were able to wrangle a sizable sturgeon from a Minnesota creek, and it's the talk of the town.
No rod and reel here, just rope, and raw strength as two boys, ages 12 and 14, wrestle the monster fish from Minnehaha Creek near Minneapolis.
The feat of catching the sturgeon, around six feet long, astounded both adults and the boys Tuesday.
"Didn't realize it would have this much attention," 14-year-old Owen Sanderson told KARE.
The boys made sure to get lots of pictures, proving they caught their catch, before releasing it back in the creek.
DNR officials had been out looking for the sturgeon in hopes of putting it in deeper waters Thursday, but will continue looking for it next week.
The DNR hopes to relocate the large sturgeon, believed to be female, into the Mississippi or Minnesota.