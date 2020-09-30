SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a burglary report Tuesday and while the officer was en-route, SPD received a report of a blocking vehicle, a Tesla registered to the burglary victim.
The officer confirmed the victim's home had been broken into and items like a wallet, a laptop and his car had been stolen.
More SPD officers found two men walking away from the Tesla. Those men have now been identified as Dennis Sprayberry, 33 years old, and Elijah Sprayberry, 21 years old.
When SPD officers tried to remove a knife from Dennis' pocket, they found a Tesla key card, and he was arrested. SPD said both men had some of the victim's stolen property.
SPD said originally, Dennis told officers he didn't know who Elijah was, but SPD said the two men are brothers.
According to SPD, Dennis is a convicted felon. His most recent convictions are two counts of robbery in the first degree. SPD said he was arrested for the following: Possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, residential burglary, dangerous weapons and make or have motor vehicle theft tools.
SPD said Elijah is also a convicted felon, with a most recent conviction of assault in the third degree. SPD said Elijah was arrested for: Possession of stolen property in multiple degrees for multiple counts. SPD said he also has a department of corrections warrant.
