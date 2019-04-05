SPOKANE, VALLEY, Wash. - Two burglary suspects in Spokane Valley couldn't get away from deputies or K9 Bane.
The Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Auto Nation Subaru parking lot on Sprague early Friday morning.
The caller had seen two suspects in a maroon Expedition with a trailer circling the parking lot at 9916 E Sprague via video.
Sergeant Thurman, who was the first to arrive, saw two suspects jump a locked security fence of the business.
As other deputies began to arrive, the suspects jumped in the vehicle and left at a high rate of speed, according to police. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old James D. St. Peter, accelerated and recklessly swerved from side to side while attempting to evade police.
Deputy Richmond deployed spike strips ahead of the chase, which had been traveling west on Broadway approaching Park Road. However, St. Peter swerved, cut through a 7-11 parking lot and continued southbound on Park Road.
Police say St. Peter then made another erratic and reckless move, abruptly turning west into a concrete business parking lot and intentionally crashed into an industrial, 6-foot-tall chain-link fence. The collision deployed the airbags and disabled the vehicle.
Deputy Hilton and his partner K9 Bane pulled up behind the vehicle as St. Peter and his passenger, later identified as 24-year-old Nukona McCraigie, bailed out and took off on foot.
They ignored orders to stop and K9 Bane was released, bringing St. Peter to the ground. McCraigie eventually surrendered while a perimeter was established and K9 Bane was placed on a tracking lead.
During the subsequent investigation, deputies learned the trailer pulled by the SUV had been stolen earlier in the evening, but had not yet been reported as missing. The owner of the trailer was contacted and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
McCraigie, who was found to be in possession of someone else's WA State ID and Social Security cards, was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
St. Peter received medical attention then was also taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail.