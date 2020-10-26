ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Early Monday afternoon the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) posted on Twitter announcing that two of their hand crew members were critically injured while fighting the Silverado Fire in California.
The first victim is 65% covered in second and third degree burns. The second victim is 50% covered in second and third degree burns. The two victims age 26 and 31 years old.
The tweet asked the community to keep the victims and the workers in their prayers as crews continue to battle huge fires across California.
At approximately 12:15 pm this afternoon two OCFA Handcrew members were critically injured fighting the #SilveradoFire. Aged 26 and 31, both are covered in second and third degree burns and are currently intibated. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/xkWZMKP4SV— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020
