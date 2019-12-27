UPDATE: One man is dead after a truck crash Friday morning.
A truck towing a trailer was in the eastbound lane of I-90 lost control and ended up in the westbound lane and died on the scene.
The trailer stayed in the eastbound lane which caused an accident in the eastbound lane.
I-90 westbound is down to one lane, but eastbound lane is now open.
Spokane County- A fatal car collision has partially shut down I-90 eight miles outside of Spokane.
This happened around 5:45 am Friday morning.
The westbound lanes of I-90 are partially closed and there is no estimated time to reopen.
